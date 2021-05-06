Trump's Facebook ban to remain, says oversight board

WASHINGTON • Facebook's oversight board yesterday upheld the company's suspension of former United States President Donald Trump in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

Facebook indefinitely blocked Mr Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

At the time of the suspension, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post that "the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great".

The company later referred the case to its recently established board, which includes academics, lawyers and rights activists, to decide whether to uphold the ban or restore Mr Trump.

"Both of those decisions are no-win decisions for Facebook," said Professor Kate Klonick, an assistant law professor at St John's University. "So, offloading those to a third party, the oversight board, is a win for them no matter what."

The binding verdict marks a major decision for the board, which Facebook created as an independent body in response to criticism over how it handles problematic material. Facebook has also asked the board to provide recommendations on how it should handle political leaders' accounts.

Tech platforms have grappled in recent years with how to police world leaders and politicians who violate their guidelines.

Facebook has come under fire both from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech and those who saw the ban on Mr Trump as a worrying act of censorship.

Mr Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, where he has more than 88 million followers.

Mr Trump, who has been sending out short, e-mailed press releases, continued to promote election misinformation in one on Monday, saying "the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!"

On Tuesday, he launched a new web page to share messages that readers can then repost to their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

A senior adviser has said Mr Trump also has plans to launch his own social media platform.

Facebook had said Mr Trump, who has 35 million Facebook followers, would be subject to the same policies as ordinary users after the end of his presidency. This means that if Mr Trump returned to the platform, his posts would now be eligible for fact-checking.

Following a widening of the board's scope in April, Facebook users will also be able to appeal the former president's posts to the board.

Mr Trump's suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state.

Facebook's oversight board said it received more than 9,000 comments from the public on the ban on Mr Trump, the most it has had for a case so far.

Several academics and civil rights groups have publicly shared their letters urging the board to block Mr Trump permanently, while Republican lawmakers and some free expression advocates have criticised the decision.

Some rights groups and activists want social media companies to be more consistent in their approach to other world leaders who have pushed or broken their rules, such as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

REUTERS