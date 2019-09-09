Trump's cancelled trip to Copenhagen costs Danish police US$600,000

COPENHAGEN (BLOOMBERG) - Danish police spent about 4 million kroner (S$828,000) on preparations for Donald Trump's cancelled visit to Copenhagen, daily Jyllands-Posten reported Monday.

The US president had planned to be in Denmark on Sept 2-3, but put off the trip after disagreeing with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen over the potential purchase of Greenland.

The estimates cover annulled leave for officers and compensation for police accommodation and are subject to "significant uncertainties," Jyllands-Posten reported, citing documents obtained via a freedom of information request.