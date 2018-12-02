Trump-Xi trade talks dinner starts

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G-20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec 1, 2018.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G-20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec 1, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began a crucial meeting Saturday (Dec 1) on resolving a dispute that risks locking the world's two largest economies in a damaging trade war.

The two were meeting for dinner in Buenos Aires, just before Trump was due to board Air Force One for Washington after attending the summit of G-20 nations.

Trump expressed optimism that "we will probably end up ending up getting something that will be good for China and the United States."

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content