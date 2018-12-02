Trump-Xi trade talks dinner starts

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began a crucial meeting Saturday (Dec 1) on resolving a dispute that risks locking the world's two largest economies in a damaging trade war.

The two were meeting for dinner in Buenos Aires, just before Trump was due to board Air Force One for Washington after attending the summit of G-20 nations.

Trump expressed optimism that "we will probably end up ending up getting something that will be good for China and the United States."