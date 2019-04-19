Trump to visit Japan on May 25-28, to be first foreign leader to meet new emperor

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP, DPA) - US President Donald Trump will travel to Japan on May 25-28 for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the White House said in a statement on Thursday (April 18).

The two leaders will discuss North Korea, "including efforts to achieve final, fully verified denuclearisation," the statement said.

"The two leaders will also explore ways to advance their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including steps that will strengthen our bilateral trade and investment relationship," it said.

Mr Abe is also due to visit Washington on April 26-27, the White House said, where the agenda will include recent developments on North Korea and efforts to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will be the first foreign state guests to meet Crown Prince Naruhito after his elevation to emperor, the White House said.

Japanese Emperor Akihito, 85, is due to step down from the role on April 30, and his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will be enthroned on May 1.

Mr Trump is expected to return to Japan in June for the G20 summit being held in Osaka.