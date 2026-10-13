Trump weighs firing US ambassador to Greece: Reports

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The Wall Street Journal has published a series of highly embarrassing articles about the former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who became a prominent figure in Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump confirmed reports on Oct 12 that his administration is considering firing the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has come under pressure following a series of damaging revelations.

Asked about the possible firing of his eldest son Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancee, Trump told reporters on Oct 12: “Well, we’re looking at it. Yeah, we’re not happy.”

In recent days, The Wall Street Journal has published a series of highly embarrassing articles about the former Fox News host, who became a prominent figure in Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.

According to the newspaper, which posted supporting screenshots, Guilfoyle asked Eric Deters, an influential supporter of the President, to write off US$100,000 (S$128,000) in personal credit card debt.

“Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” she texted Deters in July 2025, the Journal reported, along with a PDF of bill payment instructions from her credit card company.

Deters did not make the payment, “telling Guilfoyle it would cost him his marriage,” the Journal reported.

The allegation became public as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was touring Europe last week, with Athens among his stops.

The texts were part of a tranche of hundreds of messages, emails and letters reviewed by the Journal, including recorded conversations in which the ambassador boasts of luxury trips and stays paid for by wealthy Greek businessmen.

She flew to Davos on a private jet with Alexandros Exarchou, chief executive of Greek construction company Aktor Group.

She also spent Christmas in the exclusive Swiss luxury resort of Gstaad with Greek shipping tycoon Nikolas Tsakos.

“Honey, I spent Christmas with him. New Years. OK? Gstaad. Like, everywhere,” she said, per the Journal.

When she travelled with Tsakos to Paris to attend his wife’s fashion show, they stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel George V for a week, and he footed the bill, the Journal reported.

In another exchange quoted by the newspaper, Guilfoyle launched into an expletive-laden tirade over being left off the guest list for a dinner on the sidelines of the Davos economic forum in January 2025.

American media have also reported in recent days on other possible conflicts of interest involving Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. AFP