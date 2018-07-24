Trump warns of consequences over Iran threat

WASHINGTON/ANKARA • US President Donald Trump has told Iran it risked dire consequences "the like of which few throughout history have suffered before" if the Islamic Republic made more threats against the United States.

His message, spelt out in capital letters in a late-night Twitter post, came hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Mr Trump that hostile policies towards Teheran could lead to "the mother of all wars".

Mr Trump's comments come in the context of a barrage of speeches and online communications meant to foment unrest and pressure Iran to end its nuclear programme and its support of militant groups, according to US officials.

Iran has faced increased US pressure and possible sanctions since Mr Trump's decision in May to withdraw the US from a 2015 international agreement over Teheran's nuclear programme.

Mr Rouhani left open the possibility of peace between the two countries, at odds since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

But Iran's most powerful authority, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last Saturday said negotiations with the US would be an"obvious mistake".

Mr Rouhani also scoffed at Mr Trump's threat to halt Iranian oil exports and said Iran has a dominant position in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping waterway.

NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, on Twitter. We're not fighting or at war with any country, but the enemies have to clearly understand that war with Iran will be the mother of all wars and likewise peace with Iran is the mother of all peace. IRANIAN PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI

A senior commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards reacted angrily to Mr Trump's threats by saying Teheran would continue to resist its enemies, Iran's Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

"We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs... We will resist pressure from enemies... America wants nothing less than (to) destroy Iran... (but) Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran," Brigadier-General Gholamhossein Gheyparvar said.

Mr Trump's warning came hours after a speech by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Iran's clerical leadership as a "mafia" and promised unspecified backing for Iranians unhappy with their government.

He slammed what he called Iran's "hypocritical holy men", saying the ruling elites have enriched themselves through corruption, and called out officials by name. saying they had plundered government coffers through embezzlement or by winning lucrative contracts.

He singled out "the billionaire general", Interior Minister Sadegh Mahsouli; Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, the "Sultan of Sugar"; and Mr Sadeq Ardeshir Larijani, the head of Iran's judiciary, whom he said had embezzled US$300 million (S$409 million) in public money.

"Call me crazy," Mr Pompeo said, "but I'm a little sceptical that a thieving thug under international sanctions is the right man to be Iran's highest-ranking judicial official."

He also attacked Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for presiding over a US$95 billion "sludge fund" for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Teheran reacted to Mr Pompeo's speech as an interference in Iran's affairs, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Mr Trump's "strong stance" on Iran.

At the same time, Germany said threats of war were "never helpful".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, WASHINGTON POST, NYTIMES, REUTERS