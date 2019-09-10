Trump warns of 'bad people' entering from Bahamas after Dorian

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump said the US should be cautious about accepting people from the Bahamas displaced by Hurricane Dorian, saying they could include "some very bad people" including gang members and drug dealers.

"We have to be very careful. Everybody needs totally proper documentation," Mr Trump told reporters on Monday (Sept 9) when asked whether the US is requiring visas for people affected by the storm.

He added: "I don't want to allow people that weren't supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers. So we are going to be very, very strong on that."

Mr Trump did not say how he knew there were gang members and drug dealers among Bahamians seeking to evacuate their storm-ravaged country, and his remarks contradicted the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, who said less than two hours earlier that Bahamian storm refugees should be granted special immigration status in the US.

Mr Morgan addressed the issue after reports that US authorities had forced some people to be removed from a boat leaving the Bahamas because they didn't have the required visas.

"If your life is in jeopardy and you're in the Bahamas, and - and you want to get to the United States, you're going to be allowed to come to the United States, right, whether you have travel documents or not," Mr Morgan said.

Mr Morgan said that refugees would still undergo background investigations. Anyone deemed a threat would be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Asked if they'd be sent back to the Bahamas, he said: "No, of course not".

But Mr Trump said that large sections of the Bahamas were not damaged by the storm. "And what we're doing is bringing the people to those sections of the Bahamas that have not been hit," he said. "We'll see what happens".

Some Democrats have said that Mr Trump's immigration policies are racist.

The president has said his proposed restrictions are motivated by safety and economic concerns, not race.

The population of the Bahamas is 91 per cent black, according to the CIA, which cites a 2010 estimate.