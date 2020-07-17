Trump wants tuition help for private school students in next coronavirus Bill: Conway

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump would like to see tuition aid for private-school students in the next coronavirus relief Bill, top adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Friday (July 17), adding that the White House will release guidance on reopening schools amid the pandemic this week or early next week.

"Five million kids across this country are not in public schools, roughly, and many of those parents have no certainty right now whether those kids are going to be able to go back to school because they may not be able to afford it," Ms Conway said.

More than 45 million students attend public schools, funded mostly by states and local governments, according to the Education Department.