Trump vows ‘unmatched military might’ as he rallies regional anti-cartel allies

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US President Donald Trump addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept 22.

UNITED NATIONS, United States - President Donald Trump vowed on Sept 22 to reassert US dominance in the Western Hemisphere and to use “unmatched military might” against threats in the region as he gathered allies behind an expanding campaign against drug cartels.

Speaking to world leaders at the UN General Assembly, Trump cast drug cartels as “the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere” and urged a tougher response to transnational crime.

He spoke ahead of a meeting later on Sept 22 with leaders and foreign ministers from the Shield of the Americas, an anti-cartel coalition launched by his administration.

The US raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and a subsequent oil deal with the interim government underscored the US willingness to act in the region, he said.

“Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, and if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States.”

Trump’s National Security Strategy in late 2025 set out plans for a revamped Monroe Doctrine, the 19th-century policy asserting US primacy across the Americas that critics have long associated with decades of American intervention.

Trump himself has taken to calling it the “Donroe Doctrine,” a play on his own name, after the phrase gained currency in conservative media.

Shield of the Americas

Trump is set to join a meeting of leaders and foreign ministers from the Shield of the Americas, as he seeks to rally Latin American nations behind a more aggressive approach that has included US military strikes on drug boats since 2025 and greater cooperation with Latin American countries.

Trump launched the group in March, gathering more than a dozen regional leaders in Florida.

The coalition includes governments closely aligned with Trump, including countries like Argentina, Ecuador and El Salvador whose leaders Trump has either praised or endorsed as candidates. Colombia and Peru joined after a Trump-aligned presidents took power in recent months.

Brazil and Mexico are among the countries that have not joined.

Since returning to power early in 2025, Trump has designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and launched dozens of deadly strikes on boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific that US officials say are carrying narcotics bound for the US.

Rights groups have said the strikes, which have killed more than 220 people, amount to extrajudicial killings.

“For decades, other administrations allowed much of this region to be dominated by vicious gangs and bloodthirsty drug cartels, destabilised by uncontrolled migration, and infiltrated by hostile foreign adversaries - foreign sick, demented adversaries - but not anymore,” Trump told the UN, adding that he was “reasserting American power” to make the region safer by taking out cartels.

“Like ISIS, they should be killed, exiled or detained as enemy combatants without the possibility of release,” Trump said, “which is what we’re doing.”

Trump also touted his administration’s pressure campaign on Communist-run Cuba, accused its leaders of seeding “subversive and radical” left-wing groups in the United States, and said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was “deep into negotiations with Cuba.”

Drug cartels controlling territory in US neighbour Mexico were “unacceptable,” he said, insisting that the government there “must reclaim control of its soil from the enemies of humanity.” REUTERS