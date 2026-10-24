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Trump votes early in Florida for US midterm elections

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US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Oct 24, after they cast their ballots in West Palm Beach, Florida.

US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Oct 24, after they cast their ballots in West Palm Beach, Florida.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Trump voted early in Florida for the 3 November US midterm elections and said he voted straight Republican as his party fights to keep Congress.
  • He repeated false claims that the 2020 election was “a rigged election” and said corruption was “Democrat corruption”.
  • Poor polls suggest Republicans may lose the House and maybe the Senate, which would weaken Trump’s agenda and could trigger Democratic investigations.

AI generated

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - US President Donald Trump on Oct 24 voted early in his home state of Florida for the Nov 3 midterm elections, in which his Republican Party is battling to maintain control of Congress.

Trump and his wife, Melania, cast their ballots ahead of an appearance by the president at a campaign rally in the southern US state of Georgia.

Trump said he voted party line, or exclusively for members of his Republican Party.

Asked by reporters after voting about corruption as a major issue for voters, Trump insisted that it was happening in districts and cities controlled by Democrats.

“You ought to look at the real corruption – it’s Democrat corruption,” he said.

The Republican billionaire, who has consistently refused to accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud, reiterated allegations along those lines on Oct 24.

“I ran and I won in 2016, and I won in 2020, too, but it didn’t work out that way,” he said at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach. “It was a rigged election, but I won by millions of votes.”

With 10 days to go until the midterms, which traditionally favour the party outside the White House, Trump faces dismal polls suggesting the Republicans will lose control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.

Without a Republican majority in Congress, the 80-year-old president would have little room to push through his legislative agenda during his final two years in office.

He or his staff could also face numerous congressional investigations by Democrats, who have said they want to examine business dealings conducted by the president and those close to him through the family’s holding company since his return to the White House. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.