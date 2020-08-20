Trump urges Goodyear tyre boycott after company bans political attire at work

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 19) called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in response to a company policy that has deemed political attire including that of the Trump campaign unacceptable for the workplace.

"Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," the Republican president, seeking re-election on Nov 3, wrote on Twitter, referring to his slogan "Make America Great Again."

Shares in Goodyear, the largest tyre company in North America, fell 4 per cent following Trump's Twitter post.

"To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any form of harassment or discrimination," a statement posted on the company's official Twitter account said.

To enforce that policy, Goodyear said, it asks employees to refrain from "workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues."

Last year, Goodyear had nearly US$15 billion (S$20 billion) in revenue, the bulk coming from sales of tyres, according to regulatory filings.

Goodyear is the largest provider of tyres to new vehicles in the United States.

Goodyear brand tyres were on 24 per cent of new vehicles in the United States in 2018, according to Tire Business, an industry publication.

The White House declined to comment on whether Trump was calling for Americans to stop buying new vehicles with Goodyear tyres.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Trump's tweet followed a news report by WIBW, a local CBS affiliate television station in Kansas, about a Goodyear training session from the company's Ohio corporate headquarters about political attire presented at a Goodyear plant in Topeka.