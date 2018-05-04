Donald Trump undercuts Rudy Giuliani about payments to porn star

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - President Donald Trump undercut his attorney, Mr Rudy Giuliani, on Friday (May 4), and said the former New York mayor will eventually get the facts right regarding a payment to a pornographic actress who said she had an affair with Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani, who joined Mr Trump's legal team last month, "started a day ago," Mr Trump said, speaking to reporters on Friday as he left Washington to attend a National Rifle Association convention in Dallas.

"He's a great guy," Mr Trump said. "He'll get his facts straight."

It was the first time the President addressed the inconsistent narrative about his personal lawyer's payment to the actress, Ms Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels.

Mr Giuliani kicked off the confusion with an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, surprising even some of Mr Trump's other attorneys.

In a series of Twitter posts the following morning, the President backed up what Mr Giuliani said.

But, on Friday, Mr Trump said that everything said about the transaction "has been said incorrectly".

"It's actually very simple," the President said, without elaboration.