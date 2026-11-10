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Trump trots out his chaotic greatest hits to a weary public

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In recent days, US President Donald Trump has left the country guessing what he may do, what he may say, or even when he may show up in public.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump has left the country guessing what he may do, what he may say, or even when he may show up in public.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON – Coping with loss looks different for everyone, and US President Donald Trump has processed the country’s nearly wholesale rejection of the Republican Party in the midterm elections in his own way.

The last week has seen Trump renew false claims about rigged elections, float a mixed martial arts executive as his new press secretary, muse about the beams in the White House ballroom, oust his chief of staff and call unannounced into C-SPAN.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.