Trump trots out his chaotic greatest hits to a weary public

In recent days, US President Donald Trump has left the country guessing what he may do, what he may say, or even when he may show up in public.

WASHINGTON – Coping with loss looks different for everyone, and US President Donald Trump has processed the country’s nearly wholesale rejection of the Republican Party in the midterm elections in his own way.

The last week has seen Trump renew false claims about rigged elections, float a mixed martial arts executive as his new press secretary, muse about the beams in the White House ballroom, oust his chief of staff and call unannounced into C-SPAN.