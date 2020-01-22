US President Donald Trump's trial begins, with one eye on November presidential election

WASHINGTON - Democrats and Republicans wrangled and skirmished long and hard on Tuesday (Jan 21) over whether or not documents, and witnesses, should be subpoenaed in the trial of President Donald Trump.

The Senate, presided over as required by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, was set to debate into the night, and potentially for three nights or more.

It is only the third time a President of the United States - and the first time a President who is up for re-election - has been put on trial in the Senate.

In the end, the Senate is expected to acquit the President. Twenty Republican Senators would have to vote against the party and the President to remove him - an outcome nobody believes is possible.

The real prize therefore is the Nov 3 election.

"Nobody is focused on changing the Senate vote," Dr Glenn Altschuler, Professor of American Studies at Cornell University told The Straits Times.

"Democrats have known from the very beginning that Trump will not be removed. But it is perfectly appropriate to take an action you think is justified even if that will not result in the punishment that you think is warranted."

"The Republicans are hoping to weaken the Democrats by focusing on and deepening divisions in the party, and the Democrats are hoping to further influence independent voters, to show that this is somebody who does not deserve to be re-elected."

At the outset, majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed a resolution that each side be given 24 hours over two session days to present arguments, but reportedly under pressure from some Republican Senators, amended that to make it three days - the idea still being that the trial should be concluded before Mr Trump's Feb 4 State of the Union address.



US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to members of the media during the Senate Impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



But that timeline could also change, experts said.

The Democrats used much of the debating time not just to advocate their proposed amendments to Senator McConnell's resolution, but to also lay out the case for removal of the President from office.

The Democrat-controlled House impeached Mr Trump on Dec 18, on two Articles or charges - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The first hinges on a July 25 phone call in which President Trump appeared to suggest to Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky that millions of dollars in American military assistance was contingent on Mr Zelensky opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who from 2014 to 2019 was on the board of Ukrainian gas producer Burisma Holdings.

The older Mr Biden has been leading the pack of Democrats vying for the party's nomination; as such he is a potential threat to the President in the November election.

The Democratic Party contends that asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens amounts to asking a foreign country to interfere in the presidential election.

The second cites the President for ordering Administration officials not to comply with subpoenas for documents or personal appearances at the House inquiry.

On Tuesday, the Democrats saw a string of their proposed amendments predictably defeated in votes on the Senate floor. One was a proposal to subpoena as witness White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The President, who is in Davos attending the World Economic Forum, has insisted he did not nothing wrong.

He has also said he had every right to demand that Ukraine investigate potential corruption before sending American military aid.

The articles of impeachment are "thin and dubious" contended Counsellor to the President Kellyanne Conway on Fox News on Tuesday evening, as the Senate debated. But "we respect the process" she insisted.