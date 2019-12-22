Trump touts 'very good talk' with Xi

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has touted a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a deal to resolve their trade war, while Chinese media said Mr Xi had complained about US interference in Hong Kong and elsewhere.

Mr Trump tweeted on Friday that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal. But he did not give a date for when the so-called "phase one" deal will be signed. "Formal signing being arranged," he said.

Mr Xi welcomed the progress on the deal, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"Phase one" is a partial resolution that is expected to see China boost imports of US agricultural and other goods, while Washington has eased massive tariffs on Chinese imports.

It falls a long way short of the fundamental changes in Chinese trade policies that Mr Trump had sought and which will now be put off to a second phase.

Questions have also been raised about the first phase, given that the details have yet to be published in writing, with officials citing incomplete translation and legal work.

The Xinhua report, which did not quote Mr Xi directly, said the Chinese leader praised trade's role in making "significant contributions to the stability and development of China-US relations and the advancement of the world economy". The report urged "mutual benefits and win-win outcomes" and for both sides to "respect each other's national dignity, sovereignty".

According to Xinhua, the Trump-Xi call hit on more problematic issues in the relationship between the world's two leading economic powers.

"China expresses serious concerns over the US side's recent negative words and actions on issues related to China's Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet," Mr Xi said during the call, according to Xinhua's summary.

He "noted that the US behaviours have interfered in China's internal affairs and harmed China's interests, which is detrimental to the mutual trust and bilateral cooperation", the report said.

China hopes Washington will "pay high attention and attach great importance to China's concerns," Mr Xi was reported as saying.

In his tweet, Mr Trump said that he and Mr Xi also discussed North Korea, which is resisting US-led pressure to dismantle its increasingly sophisticated nuclear programme, and also the pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong, where Mr Trump noted "progress!"

China has come under strong criticism in the US Congress, including from Mr Trump's Republican Party, over its attempt to clamp down on the Hong Kong protesters.

There is also growing concern in Washington, both among Democrats and Republicans, over the mass repression of ethnic Uighurs, a mostly Muslim minority in the north-west of China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

