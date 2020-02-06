Trump touts 'great American comeback' for US economy

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump said he is building "the world's most prosperous and inclusive society", in a triumphant State of the Union address delivered a day before his likely acquittal in the Senate's impeachment trial and as he reached the highest public approval of his presidency.

Mr Trump's speech on Tuesday laid out his argument for re-election, centred on the strength of the US economy and what he called the "great American comeback" during his first term in office.

"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny," Mr Trump said.

"We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back."

Mr Trump primarily sought to cast himself as the architect of an economy that has led to a streak of low unemployment.

The President also appealed to working-class voters who helped elect him in 2016, by saying the benefits of his economic policies are widespread, countering criticism that they have primarily benefited the wealthy.

"Every citizen can join in America's unparalleled success," Mr Trump said.

"Every community can take part in America's extraordinary rise."

The US is, in fact, one of the most unequal nations among its peers, with a growing share of wealth accrued by the top of the income ladder.

That has left not only the poorest, but also the middle class behind.

A Census Bureau report last year found that income inequality in the US widened "significantly" in 2018.

Ahead of his speech, Mr Trump was greeted by good news when Gallup said his approval rating had reached 49 per cent among registered US voters - a high-water mark for his presidency.

But the polling firm found 50 per cent of voters still disapprove of him, as well as a yawning divide between Republican and Democratic support.

Mr Trump enjoys 94 per cent approval within his own party but just 7 per cent among the opposition, the largest such difference Gallup has ever recorded, it said.

The Republican-led Senate was yesterday (today, Singapore time) expected to acquit Mr Trump of articles of impeachment brought by the Democratic-controlled House after he was accused of seeking to pressure Ukraine's government to investigate political rivals.

Mr Trump also highlighted his administration's efforts to cut regulations, particularly environmental rules that had restricted oil and gas development. He touted recent trade deals, including his phase one deal with China, and a renegotiated pact with Canada and Mexico.

While the China deal has eased investor concern and likely warded off new Trump tariffs, it is narrower in scope than first envisioned and has hit American farmers heavily.

In turn, Mr Trump has shovelled US$28 billion (S$38.6 billion) in one-time aid to farmers to make up for the trade war.

Mr Trump's new continental trade deal is the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a fundamentally modest rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It will eventually boost US economic output by 0.35 per cent, and raise US employment by about 0.12 per cent, according to an April 2019 analysis by the non-partisan United States International Trade Commission.

An International Monetary Fund working paper analysed five of the deal's key provisions and found only a "negligible" effect on gross domestic product.

