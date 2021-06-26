Trump tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio

WELLINGTON, OHIO (REUTERS) - Former United States President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday (June 26) in Ohio, his first since his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol, as he aims to bolster allies, berate his enemies and cement his influence over the Republican Party.

While Mr Trump has made speeches at Republican events since his election defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden, the rally in a state he carried in the 2020 election marks a return to the kind of freewheeling mass gatherings that have been critical to retaining the support of his base.

It also marks the start of his public events lashing out at elected Republicans who he views as having crossed him.

He will campaign for former White House aide Max Miller, who has launched a primary challenge against Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer.

Mr Trump has vowed to campaign against all 10. He has also endorsed a challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, the only one of the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict him in his January impeachment trial who is up for re-election next year.

Democrats' razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress will be on the line in the 2022 mid-term elections and history favours Republicans' chances of gaining seats in those contests.

The Ohio event, at a fairground in Wellington, about 64km south-west of Cleveland, will be the first of three public appearances, followed by a trip to the US-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30 and a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on July 3.

Mr David Arredondo, Republican Party chairman in Lorain County, where Wellington is located, wants the focus to be on next year rather than whether Mr Trump will run again for president in 2024.

"There is no doubt that the priority is to elect Republicans in 2022," Mr Arredondo said. "This is the start of it."

In a recent statement, Mr Trump's Save America PAC (political action committee) said the Ohio rally would be the first of a series of events "in support of candidates and causes that further the Maga (Make America Great Again) agenda and accomplishments" of the former Trump administration.

Mr Trump is expected to criticise Mr Biden for his handling of immigration, the economy and other key policy issues, while also repeating false claims that he lost the election due to widespread fraud. Those assertions have been resoundingly rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of Mr Trump's own administration.

'We'll lose our country'

He has continued to feud with other senior Republicans. Mr Trump has lashed out at former vice-president Mike Pence, who he falsely claims could have stopped Congress from certifying Mr Biden's victory on Jan 6, as well as at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for calling Mr Trump "practically and morally responsible" for that day's violence.

Mr Pence defended his actions in a Thursday speech at the Ronald Reagan library.

"There's more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment," Mr Pence said. "If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won't just lose elections - we'll lose our country."

Mr Trump's repeated false claims of election fraud have taken hold of Republican voters. Some 53 per cent of Republicans believe Mr Trump won the 2020 election and blame his loss on illegal voting, and one quarter of the overall public agreed that Mr Trump won, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Some rally-goers started lining up days before Saturday's event, which will be held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds starting at 7pm ET (7am Singapore time). Secret Service agents have also been in town in an effort to ensure security.

Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider said he was told by organisers to expect between 10,000 and 20,000 people to attend the rally and that dozens of law enforcement officers will be brought in to help from surrounding areas.

Several Republicans running to replace US Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who is not seeking re-election next year, are angling to leverage the event for exposure.

Mr Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate for the Senate seat and is not expected to do so on Saturday. Five candidates have formally declared for the race, including Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Republican Party chairman Jane Timken and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel.

Republican strategist Matt Dole said both Mr Trump and those vying to stay close to him benefited from such public displays of bonhomie. Some of the candidates now seeking his endorsement have made disparaging comments about Mr Trump in the past.

"These are marriages of convenience," said Mr Dole, who is based in Ohio. "Donald Trump is using these opportunities to keep his name out there, to keep the base motivated."