Trump to visit Japan, meet new emperor in May

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will be the first foreign state guests to visit Japan and meet Crown Prince Naruhito after his elevation to emperor, the White House said.

Mr Trump will travel to Japan from May 25 to 28 "as the country's first state guests following the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on May 1, 2019," White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Trump will also hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in addition to a visit by Mr Abe to Washington on April 26 to 27, Ms Sanders said.

"The meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Abe will reaffirm the United States-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," she said.

Mr Trump is expected to return to Japan in June for the Group of 20 summit being held in Osaka.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono for talks in Washington ahead of a planned expanded session with the two allies' defence chiefs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE