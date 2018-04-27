Donald Trump to travel to Britain in July for working visit

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump will travel to Britain in July for a working visit with Prime Minister Theresa May, after months of back-and-forth over when the US President would visit what traditionally has been the United States' closest ally.

Representatives for the White House and 10 Downing Street said Mr Trump would visit the United Kingdom on July 13 and hold bilateral talks with Mrs May, but gave no other details.

It was also not immediately clear how long Mr Trump would stay on his visit, which would come more than a year after taking office.

The delay has raised questions about the US-UK relationship, and the working visit signals a more low-key affair than an official state visit.

Mr Trump had planned a trip to London to open a new US embassy there, but cancelled in January.

Many Britons have vowed to stage protests if Mr Trump visits.