Trump promises new list of Supreme Court candidates after Daca loss

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said he would release a new list of his choices for the US Supreme Court, should a vacancy open, after a divided court blocked him from ending the Obama-era programme that shields 670,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

"Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous Liberty, etc.) - VOTE 2020!" Trump tweeted on Thursday (June 18), misspelling "religious".

Trump took a similar approach ahead of the 2016 election, making public a list of candidates to appease concerns among Republicans that his court picks would not be conservative enough.

His plan for a new list appeared intended to firm up support among conservatives as polls show Democrat Joe Biden leading nationally and in some key swing states.

The new list "may include some, or many of those already on the list," Trump said in another tweet, promising to announce it by Sept 1.

On Thursday, a divided court dealt a surprise blow to Trump, saying that his administration did not adequately consider its options or the implications before rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme.

Daca, as it's known, protects people who were brought into the country illegally as children.