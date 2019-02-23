Trump to meet China's top trade negotiator

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump will meet China's top trade negotiator as the United States tries to forge a preliminary deal with its biggest economic rival before tariffs on Chinese imports are set to more than double next month.

The meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He was listed on the White House's daily schedule for 2.30pm yesterday (3.30am today Singapore time) and would cap the latest round of talks in Washington.

Plans for a meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Liu signal optimism that talks are making sufficient progress to warrant another face-to-face meeting. The two men last met late last month when Mr Liu was in Washington for a previous round of talks.

Since then, Mr Liu has been named as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, prompting speculation that he has greater authority to make a deal.

As the discussions continued on Thursday, reports emerged that negotiators are working on memorandums of understanding that would form the basis of a final deal. The MOUs would cover areas including agriculture, non-tariff barriers, services, technology transfer and intellectual property, according to a person briefed on the talks.

But negotiators have struggled this week to overcome differences on specific language to address tough US demands for structural changes in China's economy, two sources familiar with the talks said.

The issues include an enforcement mechanism to ensure that China complies with any agreement.

An industry source familiar with the talks said: "Once you move from putting together outlines to filling out the details, that is where things would naturally become more challenging."

Chinese officials did not answer questions as they left the US Trade Representative's office on Thursday evening after more than nine hours of talks. The discussions began with a photo opportunity where US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mr Liu faced each other silently across a table in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House.

The US and China have set a March 1 deadline to negotiate an agreement before American tariffs on US$200 billion (S$271 billion) of Chinese imports rise to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

China is proposing that it could buy an additional US$30 billion a year of US agricultural products including soya beans, corn and wheat as part of a possible trade deal, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

The US is also asking China to keep the value of the yuan stable to neutralise any effort to devalue the currency to counter US tariffs.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS