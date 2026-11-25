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NATO chief Mark Rutte is to meet US President Donald Trump amid stepped up efforts to bring Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end.

WEST PALM BEACH, United States - US President Donald Trump is to meet NATO chief Mark Rutte on Nov 25, just days after describing Russian leader Vladimir Putin as his “friend”.

The closed-door meeting at Trump’s Florida residence comes amid stepped-up efforts to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine.

It also comes on the heels of Trump’s visit to China during which he greeted Putin as his “friend,” a description with which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took issue.

“For us, he is a killer,” Zelensky told CNN.

Rutte was asked about Trump’s comments in an interview with Fox & Friends on Nov 25.

“What President Trump is doing, also in the meeting in Shenzhen, is testing Putin,” the NATO secretary-general said.

“How serious is he? Is he willing to come to the negotiating table? Is he willing to really engage in talks.

“So let’s keep the pressure on. I think it is working, and we have to keep that going.”

Trump, accused by critics of siding with Moscow over Kyiv, said following his meeting with Putin that the Russian leader wants to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by “diplomatic means.”

The Florida meeting comes as European nations have expressed a desire to join preliminary talks that have so far only included Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Rutte said any agreement is going to have to include security guarantees for Ukraine.

“When the war ends, either with a peace deal, preferable, or if not possible, a long-term ceasefire, we need to make sure that Ukraine has the security guarantees going forward,” he said.

“But the most important thing here,” Rutte added, “is that we have to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to keep the fight going, being so successful and putting that maximum pressure on the Russians.” AFP