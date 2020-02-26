Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus crisis as experts warn of likely spread to US

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump announced a news conference from the White House on the coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday (Feb 26), with experts warning they expect it to spread in the United States.

"I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M." Mr Trump tweeted, adding that officials from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention would attend. The event will take place at 7am, Singapore time, on Thursday (Feb 27).

Officials have urged Americans to develop plans to avoid mass gatherings amid dire warnings that countries are not ready to contain an outbreak that has infected 80,000 people, mostly in China.

Critics, including lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, have expressed growing alarm over the Trump administration's response to the crisis.

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight rout on Tuesday, with losses picking up after US health officials warned the coronavirus was likely to hit the world's biggest economy.

Democrats have pointed to a White House request to Congress for deep cuts to the budgets of science and health agencies such as the National Institutes of Health.

Mr Trump has not appointed a point person or task force on the crisis, while the global health security expert position on the National Security Council has been left vacant for more than a year.

The President told reporters in India that experts were "very close to a vaccine", forcing White House officials to clarify later that he was talking about Ebola, not the new coronavirus.

He also understated the number of infections in the US.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Related Story Interactive: Places impacted by the coronavirus so far

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also came in for criticism after telling CNBC the virus was "contained" - on the same day the CDC warned that a US outbreak was inevitable.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator John Kennedy grew frustrated with acting Department of Homeland Security head Chad Wolf, who could not answer questions on Tuesday about the mortality rate.

Mr Trump has insisted, however, that his administration is "doing a GREAT job" managing the crisis, blaming the media for trying to make him look bad in a tweet in which he spelt the name of the virus incorrectly.

"Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible," he tweeted, using a derogatory name for cable news network MSNBC that suggests it is connected to the Democratic National Committee.

"Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!"