Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with Secretary of State Pompeo, CIA

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said he had not yet been briefed on the CIA's conclusions regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but that he would speak with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the CIA about the issue later on Saturday (Nov 17).

The CIA believes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de-facto ruler, ordered Mr Khashoggi's killing, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

But Mr Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House before flying to California, also reiterated that he had been told the crown prince had not played a role in the journalist's death.

"We haven't been briefed yet," Mr Trump said. "We will be talking with the CIA later and lots of others. I'll be doing that while I'm on the plane. I'll be speaking also with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo."

Mr Khashoggi, a critic of the crown prince, was killed in October at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he went there to pick up documents he needed for his planned marriage.

Trump and top administration officials have said Saudi Arabia should be held to account for any involvement in Khashoggi's death and have imposed sanctions on 17 Saudis for their role in the killing.

But they have also stressed the importance of Washington's ties with Riyadh, even while US lawmakers have called on the administration to punish Saudi Arabia over the murder.

Trump also said Saturday he was not considering extraditing a US-based Muslim cleric to Turkey as part of an effort to ease the pressure on Saudi Arabia.

NBC News reported Thursday the Trump administration had explored whether it could extradite Gulen, as a way to persuade Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to ease pressure on the kingdom over the murder.

Trump has sought closer ties with Saudi Arabia, citing Riyadh's role in countering Iranian influence in the region, and billions of dollars in potential arms deals. The Justice Department had denied on Friday the matter had been discussed.

On Saturday, Trump said he got along well with Mr Erdogan, and spoke of a desire to improve relations with Turkey. He also described Saudi Arabia as "a truly spectacular ally in terms of jobs and economic development."