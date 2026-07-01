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Trump to debut new Air Force One on trip to Theodore Roosevelt museum dedication

US President Donald Trump’s trip to North Dakota is expected to mark the debut of a refurbished Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar that will serve as Air Force One.

MEDORA, North Dakota – President Donald Trump travels to the US state of North Dakota on July 1 to dedicate a museum honouring Theodore Roosevelt, invoking the former Republican president’s legacy as he promotes a message of American greatness ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The visit comes as Trump has embraced celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, using them to highlight his leadership and vision for the country ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The trip to Medora in western North Dakota is expected to mark the debut of a refurbished Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar that will serve as Air Force One, featuring a red, white, dark blue and gold paint scheme selected by Trump.

The plane has drawn scrutiny over the cost and rapid pace of renovations, as well as the unusual acceptance of a luxury jumbo jet from a foreign country. Trump has dismissed criticism of the arrangement, and the Air Force has said the plane is up to presidential standards.

Trump’s emphasis on patriotic events marking the country’s “semiquincentennial” comes as Americans remain sharply divided over the Republican President, the country’s dominant political figure for a decade.

The celebrations have been central to his messaging in an election year dominated by voter concern over the cost of living and Iran war.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opens in North Dakota on July 4. Carved out of local soil, the 8,919 sq m facility overlooks a national park named for Roosevelt because of the formative years he spent in the nearby Badlands.

Trump has praised Roosevelt, a rugged conservationist who served as president from 1901 to 1909. He expanded the nation’s reach, helping to push Spain out of the Americas and claiming the Panama Canal. During his tenure, the United States was emerging as the global power it remains.

“Theodore Roosevelt believed America’s greatest work was always still ahead,” said US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in a press statement . “President Trump shares that conviction in American greatness, and in the belief that this nation’s finest age is yet to come.”

As part of his week of events, Trump plans on July 3 to visit Mount Rushmore, the mountain sculpture in South Dakota of Roosevelt and former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump is also expected to deliver a campaign-style speech on July 4 as part of an Independence Day celebration in Washington that will include a 35-minute fireworks display over the Potomac River. REUTERS