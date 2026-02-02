Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump threatens legal action against Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein comment

US President Donald Trump branded Grammy host Trevor Noah a “total loser” who needs to “get his facts straight.”

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Mr Donald Trump threatened legal action on Feb 2 against the host of the 68th Grammy Awards over the comedian’s comment on the US president and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After congratulating Billie Eilish for winning the Grammy for Song of the Year for her track “Wildflower,” host Trevor Noah brought up Mr Trump and Epstein.

“Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants – almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” he quipped, referring to the president’s threats to

seize the autonomous Arctic territory

.

Noah then added: “Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Noah, who announced that this will be his final year hosting the Grammys after six turns as emcee, has been light on political commentary in previous years.

His comments drew the ire of the president, who took to his Truth Social platform first saying that the “Grammy Awards are the WORST and virtually unwatchable,” before criticising Noah.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Mr Trump asserted.

The Republican then branded South African Noah a “total loser” who needs to “get his facts straight.”

“I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C... Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Mr Trump added.

Mr Trump, who moved in the same social circles as Epstein in Florida and New York, has fought for months to prevent the release of a vast trove of documents about the disgraced financier and has given varying accounts of why he eventually fell out with Epstein.

More than three million documents were released

on Jan 30 that included mention of numerous powerful figures, including the 79-year-old president, Mr Elon Musk, Mr Bill Gates, Mr Bill Clinton and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. AFP

