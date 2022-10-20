Trump testifies in defamation case against rape accuser

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump was questioned under oath on Wednesday by lawyers for New York author E. Jean Carroll, who alleges he raped her in a department store dressing room two decades ago and defamed her when he denied it while he was in office.

Mr Trump, 76, had no choice but to go ahead with the deposition after a New York judge last week rejected the former president’s latest effort to put the questioning on hold.

“We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today,” the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink said in an emailed statement. “We are not able to comment further.”

Mr Trump has denied attacking Ms Carroll or defaming her, alleging she made the claim to promote her book.

The court-ordered testimony illustrates the breadth of Mr Trump’s legal woes, which also include a criminal investigation into his handling of White House records, attempts to pressure Georgia officials to find votes for him and a probe of his actions around the January 6 insurrection.

A judge has also ordered Mr Trump to be questioned under oath by October 31 in a civil fraud suit by investors in a troubled multi-level marketing company, which Mr Trump was secretly paid millions of dollars to promote for years on his reality-TV show.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Mr Trump was questioned by Ms Carroll’s lawyers or whether he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination, as he did in a recent deposition by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of a civil probe into his company’s asset valuations. Mr James went on to file a US$250 million (S$356 million) fraud suit against Mr Trump.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Ms Alina Habba, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday’s deposition. She has previously said that Mr Trump was “ready and eager” to testify.

While Ms Carroll, 78, sued Mr Trump for defamation, court filings have indicated that much of the questioning would focus on her claim that Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in a deserted Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in Manhattan. The former columnist for Elle magazine went public with the claim in a 2019 magazine article, prompting a furious response from Mr Trump and the White House.

Mr Trump had said Ms Carroll was “not my type” and that she was “totally lying”, which prompted the defamation suit.

Other depositions in the case have already taken place in recent weeks, including that of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who was on the job when Mr Trump issued allegedly defamatory denials of Ms Carroll’s claims. A writer who claims Mr Trump sexually assaulted her during an interview and a former saleswoman who says he groped her on an airplane were also deposed as part of Ms Carroll’s effort to show there is a well-established pattern of Mr Trump assaulting women.

The case has been delayed by procedural battles, including whether Mr Trump should be represented by the US government, since he was president at the time he made the statements.

According to several media outlets on Tuesday, Mr Trump’s lawyers have always claimed their client was protected by his executive immunity, particularly for allegedly defamatory statements he made during his term.

Last week, Mr Trump made new comments about the case on his right-wing Truth Social platform, mocking Ms Carroll’s rape allegations.

According to legal experts cited in a Vice News report, Ms Carroll could argue that Trump defamed her again – this time as a private citizen. BLOOMBERG, AFP