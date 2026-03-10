Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump tells NY Post he is ‘nowhere near’ deciding to send troops to Iran to secure nuclear stockpile

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at his side, looks on as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight from Dover, Delaware, to Miami, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at his side, speaking to reporters on March 7 aboard Air Force One.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Trump denies considering deploying US troops to Iran to secure its enriched uranium stockpile.
  • US and Israel launched strikes, escalating a dispute as Iran retaliated across the Middle East.
  • Trump claims Iran is rebuilding its nuclear program, despite denials and assertions of peaceful intent.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on March 9 that he was “nowhere near” deciding whether to send US troops into Iran to secure the stockpile of highly enriched uranium there.

“We haven’t made any decision on that. We’re nowhere near it,” Mr Trump told the New York Post when asked about reported discussions between Israel and the US on possibly deploying special forces to Iran to seize and secure the material.

A longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme

escalated into military conflict

10 days ago, with the US and Israel launching strikes against Iran and Iran responding with attacks across the Middle East.

Without providing evidence, Mr Trump said in February that Tehran was beginning to rebuild the nuclear programme that

he claimed had been “obliterated” by US strikes

in June 2025.

Iran denies seeking a nuclear arsenal, saying its enrichment of uranium – a process that produces fuel for power plants and nuclear warheads depending on its duration – is strictly for civilian use. REUTERS

More on this topic
Khamenei’s son takes charge as Iran war sends oil prices soaring, stocks plummeting
Trump says new Iran leader won’t last long without his approval
See more on

United States

Donald Trump

Nuclear weapons

Iran

Israel

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.