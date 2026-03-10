Trump tells NY Post he is ‘nowhere near’ deciding to send troops to Iran to secure nuclear stockpile
- Trump denies considering deploying US troops to Iran to secure its enriched uranium stockpile.
- US and Israel launched strikes, escalating a dispute as Iran retaliated across the Middle East.
- Trump claims Iran is rebuilding its nuclear program, despite denials and assertions of peaceful intent.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on March 9 that he was “nowhere near” deciding whether to send US troops into Iran to secure the stockpile of highly enriched uranium there.
“We haven’t made any decision on that. We’re nowhere near it,” Mr Trump told the New York Post when asked about reported discussions between Israel and the US on possibly deploying special forces to Iran to seize and secure the material.
Iran denies seeking a nuclear arsenal, saying its enrichment of uranium – a process that produces fuel for power plants and nuclear warheads depending on its duration – is strictly for civilian use. REUTERS