Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate

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US President Donald Trump said if Iran wants to talk, "they can come to us, or they can call us".

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on April 26 that Iran can reach out to the United States if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two countries.

"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Mr Trump said in an interview on Fox News' The Sunday Briefing.

Mr Trump cancelled a trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on April 25, dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad after speaking only to Pakistani officials.

Mr Araghchi has since returned to Pakistan despite the absence of US counterparts. REUTERS