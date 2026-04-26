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Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File photo

US President Donald Trump said if Iran wants to talk, "they can come to us, or they can call us".

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on April 26 that Iran can reach out to the United States if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two countries.

"If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. You know, there is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines," Mr Trump said in an interview on Fox News' The Sunday Briefing.

Mr Trump cancelled a trip by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on April 25, dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad after speaking only to Pakistani officials.

Mr Araghchi has since returned to Pakistan despite the absence of US counterparts. REUTERS

More on this topic
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US-Iran stalemate running out of time as risks for Trump and Tehran grow
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.