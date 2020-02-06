Trump takes aim at Romney and Pelosi a day after acquittal on impeachment charges

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 6) lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, the sole Republican to vote to convict him in his impeachment trial, accusing them of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that that's not so," Mr Trump said at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast.

He was speaking a day after the Senate acquitted him on impeachment charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, the former vice-president seeking the Democratic nomination to face Mr Trump in the Nov 3 election.

In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of office, Trump said he had been “put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people.”

“They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation,” he said at the televised prayer breakfast with a Who’s Who of Washington power brokers.

Speaking in an unusually raspy voice, Trump noted that he would be giving a statement at the White House later. He said he would discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment cannot be allowed to “go on.”

