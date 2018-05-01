Trump suggests meeting Kim at Korean DMZ

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump has signalled his preference to meet North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, following the example set last week by the leaders of the two Koreas.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the meeting, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the border of North and South Korea, be a more representative, important and lasting site than a third-party country? Just asking!" Mr Trump tweeted yesterday morning.

White House officials have been discussing sites as far-flung as Singapore and Mongolia for the planned meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Kim.

The discussion comes following dramatic images of Mr Kim greeting South Korea's President Moon Jae In at the line of demarcation between the North and South, and sitting down with him in the Peace House. Mr Trump has heaped praise on the meeting, and it has accelerated the momentum behind his own encounter with Mr Kim, planned for late this month or early next month.

Meanwhile, Mr Moon yesterday played down the prospect of winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his historic summit with Mr Kim, saying Mr Trump can have it instead.

