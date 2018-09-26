Trump speaks of his govt's achievements in UN speech

US President Donald Trump boasted of what he called unprecedented accomplishments in the US and around the world, even as he attacked the Iranian leadership, accusing it of sowing "chaos, death and destruction" across the Middle East.

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," he said yesterday, setting off murmurs of laughter from world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

"I didn't expect that reaction," he added.

Iran took the place of North Korea as the principle antagonist in his second address to the assembly.

