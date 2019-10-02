Trump sought Aussie help to discredit Mueller report

SYDNEY • United States President Donald Trump had asked Australia to "assist" in discrediting a Russia investigation that has clouded his presidency, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitting yesterday that he had agreed to help.

A spokesman for the Australian government has confirmed that Mr Trump asked Mr Morrison to investigate issues raised in the Robert Mueller probe, which concluded that Russia tried to swing the 2016 election in the Republican's favour.

The official said Australia "has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation".

"The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the President." The revelation will fuel allegations that Mr Trump is using the power of the Oval Office and risking long-standing relationships with US allies for his own political ends.

He is already facing impeachment for asking Ukraine's leader to investigate his potential election rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Mr Mueller's probe concluded in March and led to the conviction of several top Trump aides for obstruction and lying to investigators.

But, ahead of the 2020 election, Mr Trump has painted the probe and its findings as a "deep state" conspiracy, pointing to conservative media reports as evidence and urging the Justice Department to launch counter-investigations.

COURTING CONTROVERSY It was risky for the Morrison government to get so cosy with Trump when almost no other government has done so. I think this development shows just how risky that is - Trump will come calling for favours, embroil you in controversy, and put relationships at risk. MS EMMA SHORTIS, of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, warning against Canberra's agreement to help Mr Trump.

The New York Times, which first reported Mr Trump's Australian request, said the White House had restricted access to the transcript of the Trump-Morrison call, in a similar way to its handling of Mr Trump's recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Several other calls and meetings between Mr Trump and foreign leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, are now under scrutiny.

Separately, the Washington Post reported that Attorney-General Bill Barr has had multiple contacts with officials and spies in Australia, Britain and Italy in a bid to investigate Mr Mueller and US intelligence findings.

At Mr Trump's encouragement, Mr Barr's Justice Department is examining the roots of the Mueller probe, including evidence that led the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other intelligence agencies to declare that Russia did, in fact, interfere in 2016 to boost Mr Trump's election campaign.

Australia and Britain were both important because the original FBI Russia meddling probe was launched in July 2016, after the bureau received a tip-off from an Australian diplomat in Britain about a meeting between people tied to Russian intelligence and a Trump campaign official.

In a May letter to Mr Barr and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney - cited by Australian media yesterday - Canberra's ambassador in Washington also offered to help.

Mr Morrison recently enjoyed a state visit to Washington and his close ties to Mr Trump had already been facing scrutiny at home.

Ms Emma Shortis of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology said: "It was risky for the Morrison government to get so cosy with Trump when almost no other government has done so.

"I think this development shows just how risky that is - Trump will come calling for favours, embroil you in controversy, and put relationships at risk."

In a statement, the Justice Department defended contacts abroad and said Mr Trump and Mr Barr's roles were to help investigator John Durham make contacts.

"Mr Durham is gathering information from numerous sources, including a number of foreign countries," the department said, adding that Mr Trump had contacted other countries to introduce Mr Barr and Mr Durham to appropriate officials.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE