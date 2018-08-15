Trump should be impeached, says ex-aide

WASHINGTON • Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman said President Donald Trump should be impeached, the latest escalation in an ongoing feud between two former reality TV stars.

"At this point, yes," she said when asked if her former boss should be removed from office, during an interview Monday on MSNBC's Hardball.

She is the first former high-ranking official from Mr Trump's White House to call for his impeachment.

Ms Manigault-Newman, who has questioned Mr Trump's mental stability and accused him of being a racist, said that she has several audio tapes from her time in the White House that she is willing to provide to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"If his office calls again, anything they want, I'll share," she said, indicating that she had already been in touch with Mr Mueller's team as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mr Trump has lashed out at his former aide, attacking her intelligence after she released a recording of a call with the President in which he appeared not to know she had been let go from her White House job the day before.

"When you give a crazed, crying low-life a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Mr Trump tweeted yesterday, referring to Chief of Staff John Kelly. Later, Mr Trump said she had "fully signed" a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). He did not elaborate. Ms Manigault-Newman said she had declined to sign such an agreement.

This appears to be the first acknowledgement by Mr Trump that he has used such documents as president to prevent current and former government employees from revealing secrets or disparaging him or his family.

The latest uproar centres on claims in a book by Ms Manigault-Newman that the Trump campaign offered her a US$15,000-a-month (S$21,000) job in exchange for signing a broadly worded NDA that would have barred her from disclosing details of her time at the White House.

BLOOMBERG, WASHINGTON POST