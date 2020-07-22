Trump sends well wishes to jailed Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump expressed well wishes for Jeffrey Epstein's jailed associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with procuring young girls to be sexually abused.

At a news conference at the White House on Tuesday (July 21), Trump said he had not been following the case, but acknowledged having met Maxwell in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump said.

Maxwell, the daughter of the late British press lord Robert Maxwell, has plead not guilty to the charges against her.

She is being held without bail in New York as she awaits trial.

She was arrested on July 2 by FBI agents at her estate in New Hampshire.

Epstein, who was arrested last July and charged with trafficking underage girls for sex between 2002 and 2005, died in jail in an apparent suicide before he could stand trial.