Trump seizes on FBI raid to boost 2024 presidential ambitions

WASHINGTON • Hours after denouncing an FBI raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former president Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

The FBI's actions on Monday have arguably placed Mr Trump in his political sweet spot, allowing him to claim he is a victim of institutional forces trying to destroy him. The much-employed narrative had Republicans rallying around him again at a time when his grip on the party appeared to be slipping.

Mr Trump and his allies on Tuesday wasted no time trying to stir anger and passion among his supporters, while also trying to rake in dollars off the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

"There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot meet," Mr Trump said in the new video, which included an extended critique of the Democratic Biden administration.

"We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield."

The ad was followed by fund-raising appeals highlighting the raid.

According to Reuters sources, FBI agents entered Mr Trump's home as part of an investigation into his removal of boxes of classified records from the White House when his term as president ended in 2021. Mr Trump's family said he had been cooperating with the probe, and any criminal liability remains unclear.

Ms Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former top White House aide to Mr Trump, told CNN on Tuesday that if the result of the document raid proves to be underwhelming to the public, outrage among Republicans voters could help Mr Trump secure their party's nomination.

"If it's seen as some sort of massive overreach and not something incredibly serious, this is a very good day for Donald Trump," Ms Griffin said.

Mr Trump, 76, has remained viable as a candidate despite surviving two impeachments and a far-ranging investigation into his ties with Russia while president. Probes into his financial dealings and potential election interference are ongoing.

The raid was denounced by a bevy of Republican members of Congress, governors and candidates in November's mid-term elections, who also contended that the US Justice Department acted with political motives.

Mr Trump's Republican allies in Congress vowed to launch an investigation of the search itself if they recapture control of the House or Senate in November.

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell took a more measured approach, saying the country deserved a "thorough and immediate explanation" of what led to the search.

"Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately," Mr McConnell said in a statement.

Some Democrats openly fretted about political blowback.

Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, called for the Justice Department to immediately explain the rationale for the raid.

"It must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic," tweeted Mr Cuomo.

Republicans have long maintained their voters are more motivated to vote in the Nov 8 mid-terms, when control of Congress is at stake. But Democrats hope to have closed the enthusiasm gap after the US Supreme Court did away with constitutional protection for abortion and a string of big-ticket legislative victories in Congress.

Mr Biden, in particular, has been enjoying a spate of positive news, from better-than-expected economic numbers to the passage of a long-gestating climate and healthcare Bill in the Senate.

Now Republicans appear to be looking to the FBI raid to galvanise its base once more. The arms of the Republican National Committee that support candidates for the US Senate and the House of Representatives both launched fund-raising volleys in its wake.

Candidates such as Mr Herschel Walker, who is running for the US Senate in Georgia, and Ms Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, condemned the raid in stark terms.

"Our government is rotten to the core," Ms Lake said in a statement, calling the Biden administration "tyrants" and "corrupt".

Ms Lake's rhetoric in parts echoed those who participated in the siege of the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, and Trump-friendly social media channels were buzzing after the raid with talk of "civil war".

Mr Trump has spent the summer being implicated by testimony before a congressional committee probe of the Jan 6 events that has insinuated he is to blame for the attack on the Capitol.

Whether he will be charged criminally remains an open question.

Perhaps as a result, opinion polls show Mr Trump's standing in the eyes of some Republicans falling.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last month showed nearly half of Republican primary voters surveyed desired a candidate other than Mr Trump.

REUTERS