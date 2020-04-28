Trump sees US schools re-opening for a short period as states ease coronavirus lockdown

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on April 27, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 27) he foresees schools soon welcoming students back as US states begin to thaw the freeze they put on daily life in hopes of slowing the global coronavirus pandemic, even though there are only a few weeks left of classes in most schools' terms.

"I think you'll see a lot of schools open up, even if it's for a very short time," Trump said in a Rose Garden news conference, where he also said "young people seem to do very well" in terms of "what this vicious virus goes after."

The president is urging states to restart their economies, and he stressed on Monday that safety must be the key consideration.

 

