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Trump seeks US$50 billion for US aviation overhaul after chaos

Travellers waiting in a security line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov 16.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s administration asked Congress on Nov 17 for US$50.1 billion (S$64 billion) to modernise US air traffic control systems and airport infrastructure after a nationwide technical failure brought air travel to a standstill.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford and White House budget director Russ Vought sent lawmakers a letter detailing how the money would be spent following a Nov 13 four-hour suspension of takeoffs across the country.

The request formalises Duffy’s appeal for US$50 billion in emergency funding, made hours after the unprecedented disruption, which forced the cancellation of thousands of flights.

The administration said it needed US$10.1 billion to upgrade air traffic control technology, including communications networks and tools for managing aircraft movements.

It requested another US$10 billion each for improvements to airport infrastructure and modernisation of ageing terminals.

A further US$10 billion would fund five new regional air traffic control centres to replace the existing 22, while the final US$10 billion would build or upgrade as many as 140 control towers.

“Outdated, legacy equipment disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds,” the officials wrote, arguing that the crisis underscored the urgency of investment.

The nationwide shutdown on Nov 13 was the longest since the Sept 11, 2001, attacks, with air travel taking days to return to normal.

But the demand for additional funding has drawn criticism from Democrats, who accuse Duffy of mismanaging billions of dollars already provided to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Rosa DeLauro, the senior Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, and fellow lawmaker James Clyburn said on Nov 15 that US$9.1 billion of previously approved aviation modernisation funding remained unspent.

DeLauro accused Duffy of demanding a “US$50 billion ransom without a real plan to deliver.”

In a further attack on Nov 17, she said the cause of the nationwide disruption remained largely unexplained.

“It’s clear @USDOT needs a new secretary,” she posted on X.

The Transportation Department said it had already allocated the US$12.5 billion provided by Congress in 2025 for modernisation projects, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

It also argued that congressional restrictions prevented it from transferring money between different categories of work.

Trump has blamed the breakdown on antiquated equipment and previous administrations, insisting that Congress must provide the money to overhaul the ageing aviation system. AFP