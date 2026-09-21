Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trump seeks to further tighten grip on biomedical research: US media

Since returning to power in early 2025, US President Donald Trump has drastically cut federal funding for research, particularly in biomedicine.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is seeking to take control of American health research funding as part of his war against “woke” programmes and institutions, US media reported over the Sept 20 to 21 weekend.

Since returning to power in early 2025, Trump has drastically cut federal funding for research, particularly in biomedicine.

White House officials have discussed the idea of creating an external commission capable of vetoing grants awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US agency responsible for medical research, according to anonymous sources cited by media outlets including Politico, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

White House budget director Russell Vought, a right-wing Trump loyalist, led the criticism, accusing the NIH of funding “woke” research, according to the Post.

In response to the reports, non-profit alliance Research!America president Russ Paulsen said in a statement on Sept 20 that “adding more bureaucrats would slow medical progress to a grinding halt”.

“American patients and their families waiting for the next life-saving treatment or medical breakthrough should not have to wait even longer,” he said.

Such a measure would allow the White House to further tighten its grip on scientific research, even as many critics have denounced the administration’s attacks on academic and research freedoms.

Harvard University and other top institutions, where much of the research takes place, are at the heart of Trump’s wider bid to impose his right-wing vision on US research and education.

Earlier in September, American researchers filed a lawsuit against the NIH, accusing it of blocking grants to censor views it disagrees with, on everything from diversity and gender identity to climate change.

Among them was Ann Cohen, a psychiatry professor at the University of Pittsburgh, whose research funding was cut.

“Our study on Alzheimer’s disease was designed to better understand how to identify and reduce the risk of dementia in communities that are at high risk of developing the disease (and) have been historically understudied,” Cohen said in a recent statement. AFP