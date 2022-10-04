Trump seeks deposition delay in rape accuser defamation case

WASHINGTON - Mr Donald Trump is "ready and eager" for his deposition in a rape accuser's defamation lawsuit, but taking his sworn testimony should be put on hold, the former president's lawyer told a judge.

The deposition should be called off until there's a ruling on Mr Trump's motion to delay the case filed by New York columnist E. Jean Carroll, defence attorney Alina Habba said in a letter to the federal district court judge in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The delay is warranted because an appeals court has issued a preliminary ruling in Mr Trump's favour that could derail the case altogether, Ms Habba said.

She asked for a telephone conference with the judge to discuss the matter.

Mr Trump's deposition is currently set for Oct. 19.

While Mr Trump "remains ready and eager to sit for his deposition, we believe that it would be a waste of the parties' time and resources to engage in such intensive discovery proceedings while a motion to stay is pending," Ms Habba said, referring to the parties' exchange of documents in a case.

Mr Trump last week won part of his appeal over whether Ms Carroll's suit is barred by a statute that broadly protects government workers from lawsuits related to their job duties.

The federal appeals court in New York agreed with him that presidents qualify as employees under the law but asked the District of Columbia's highest local court to determine whether his allegedly defamatory remarks about Carroll qualified as an official duty.

Ms Habba said in a filing on Monday seeking to put the case on hold that Ms Carroll "failed to present any tenable argument as to why this case should proceed" before the local DC court resolves the remaining question.

Ms Carroll, who alleges the former president raped her two decades ago and then defamed her by denying it in 2019, wants to press ahead with several depositions - including Mr Trump's - while the appeal continues.

She is also seeking a DNA sample from Mr Trump, who has denied attacking her.

Ms Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a separate letter to the court that the case should proceed through the discovery process because her client has already handed over more than 30,000 pages of records sought by Mr Trump, while Mr Trump has handed over just eight.

Ms Kaplan said the appeals court finding "changed hardly anything."

Ms Habba called that argument "asinine and manifestly false" and said her request to put the case on hold is "extremely time-sensitive."

Ms Carroll claims Mr Trump assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

She signalled in a recent filing in the lower court that she is planning to sue him under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which goes into effect in November. BLOOMBERG