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Trump says Washington golf course project to start immediately, despite judge’s order

Golfers walk by piles of logs and debris on the course at East Potomac Golf Links on Oct 18.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Oct 19 that his administration would begin renovation work immediately on a historic Washington golf course that a federal judge had ordered could not proceed without prior court notification.

The renovation work, which Trump a day earlier said would start in November , has become the subject of a lawsuit over environmental and historic preservation concerns.

Trump in a post on Truth Social on the morning of Oct 19 blasted the judge as “a crazed lunatic”, called the court case “ridiculous”, and declared that his administration had “an absolute right” to proceed.

“The experts at ‘Interior’ are allowed to do this First Class renovation ‘as of right’. They do not need an approval. Work is scheduled to begin IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote.

It was unclear how the judge would respond.

The renovation is among multiple projects Trump is pursuing to reshape the White House and other Washington landmarks.

US District Judge Ana Reyes ruled earlier in 2026 that the government must give notice before any substantive construction work on the golf course could proceed, and last week issued an order halting the removal of trees at the site, which she called “inexcusable”.

In a post on Oct 18 , Trump said that work on the East Potomac Golf Links would begin on Nov 15 and that the course would reopen in about 15 months.

Earlier in 2026 , he said it would begin in September.

Reyes, later on Oct 18 , ordered the Trump administration to explain whether it maintained its position argued last week that there is “no final agency action” regarding the course, and that at most, “the President has given preliminary thought” to the renovations.

Responding to the judge’s order, Associate Attorney-General Stanley Woodward wrote in a filing that any redesign of the golf course is not an “agency action”.

“Just as a decision to redesign all the art exhibits in a Smithsonian Museum would not be agency action, neither would a decision to redesign a golf course, or to trim trees, replace fences, expand the fairways, or mow the lawn,” Woodward wrote.

The DC Preservation League brought a lawsuit in February to halt the administration’s takeover of the golf course, alleging that it would violate ⁠environmental laws and “irreparably destroy a priceless piece of American history”.

In an Oct 9 court filing, the Trump administration had asked Reyes to dismiss the litigation, saying it was premature ​because the “proposed project remains ⁠at an early and conceptual stage”.

The next day, however, the government removed about 500 trees from the site, saying it would improve safety at the park, restore its original design and was part of a 2019 plan that predates Trump’s ambitions for the course. Reyes ordered a halt to the removals.

On Oct 16 , the government filed a motion to disqualify Reyes and move the case to another district judge, saying her actions had shown “deep-seated and unequivocal antipathy toward the Trump Administration”, according to court records. REUTERS