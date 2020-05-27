Trump says wants full Afghanistan pullout but hasn't set target date

Trump takes questions from reporters during an event at the White House on May 26, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 26) renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but added that he had not set a target date, amid speculation he might make ending America's longest war part of his re-election campaign.

"We're there 19 years and, yeah, I think that's enough... We can always go back if we want to," Trump told a White House news conference.

Asked if the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 26 was a target, Trump said: "No. I have no target. But as soon as (is) reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable."

