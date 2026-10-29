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Trump says Vance reached out to Iran to offer medical supplies

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct 28 that US Vice-President J.D. Vance wrote to an Iranian official in a bid to revive peace negotiations

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump acknowledged that Vice-President J.D. Vance wrote to Iranian authorities, but downplayed the significance of his outreach, saying it was focused on offering medical supplies to the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct 28 that Vance wrote to an Iranian official, Mohsen Rezaee, in a bid to revive peace negotiations. The letter comes as Trump threatens a new round of strikes against the Islamic Republic after the Nov 3 midterm elections.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Oct 28, said “no” when asked if he had directed Vance to restart peace negotiations, but acknowledged he did give Vance his approval to reach out to Tehran.

“They need help with medical supplies and various things. He asked me what I thought. I said, ‘if you want to do that, that’s OK,’” Trump said.

“Basically, it’s getting supplies in to help people that are not well.”

The Iran war is now in its eighth month, with little indication of an off-ramp to the conflict.

The US has been sending additional forces, including a third aircraft carrier group, toward the Persian Gulf as Trump weighs whether to resume attacks.

Still, the letter offers a fresh sign of US outreach.

Polls show Trump’s Republican Party facing a daunting political climate ahead of next week’s election, with voters unhappy with high costs of living and the president’s handling of the Iran war.

The conflict has spiked gas prices, exacerbating pocketbook issues that will decide the election. BLOOMBERG