Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says US still sharing intel with Ukraine, defends Russian diesel deal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States continues to share intelligence with Ukraine and is working with both Kyiv and Moscow to bring an end to the war.

"We are helping them, and we are sharing intel," Trump told reporters. "We want the war to end, so we're working with them and Russia on getting the war to end."

Trump said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy want the war to end, but "there is a lot of hatred between the two of them" and they "don't know how to get there."

Trump was also asked about a deal involving Russian diesel that has drawn criticism from US lawmakers in both parties, who say it appears to violate US restrictions on Russian energy imports imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked whether Russia could use proceeds from the diesel deal to purchase more bombs, Trump sidestepped the question. "That's a diesel deal, not for us. That's being released into the world. That's not being released to us." REUTERS

See more on

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Diesel/Petrol

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.