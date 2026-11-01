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Trump says US still has ‘one or two targets’ in Iran

US President Donald Trump says the US is in no hurry to take offensive action, as it has already decimated Iran’s military and nuclear programme.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Oct 31 that the United States has knocked out much of Iran’s military but still has to “take care of” one or two targets, as Tehran warned of reprisals if attacked.

He maintained that negotiations with Iran to end the war, which was started by the United States and Israel in February, were “going fine but you know they’re not very reliable”.

He said the US is not in a hurry to take offensive action because it had already decimated Iran’s military and nuclear programme.

“We’ve knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes,” he told reporters at his Florida residence.

“You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly,” he added, referring to a suspected underground nuclear complex.

The Iranian government denied any nuclear work is carried out there.

Earlier on Oct 31, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had not made a decision about fresh strikes on Iran and that the US would be open to a diplomatic solution.

Iran’s supreme leader on Oct 31 warned the US and Israel against launching a new offensive, following threats they could resume strikes after crucial elections in both countries.

Trump had previously warned an attack could come after the US midterms this week, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a “historic, one-time opportunity” to topple the Iranian government.

The elections in both countries could determine the direction of the conflict, with Israel having voted in a general election on Oct 27 but yet to form a new government.

“Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response,” Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei told top military commanders, according to a statement.

Khamenei also ordered commanders to update Iran’s target list to include “all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy”.

This was the first reported meeting between Khamenei and military top brass.

He has not been seen publicly since before he took the helm in March, after the killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Oil price spike

Rubio warned that “we can achieve military objectives if we seek to”, adding that Trump had not made a decision on any fresh strikes.

Since the recent outbreak of the war, Tehran has restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries around one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Iran has previously warned it would also consider severing undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ship traversing the strait struck a mine and caught fire, Iranian state television reported on Oct 31.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Oct 30 that three oil tankers had been halted after encountering unspecified “incidents” or hitting mines.

The blockade has caused a spike in global energy prices, making the war unpopular among the US public ahead of the upcoming polls.

Gains for the opposition Democrats could restrict, to an extent, Trump’s ability to enact policy.

Voting in Israel has left Netanyahu’s political camp with the most seats in Parliament but short of a majority, leaving the make-up of the next administration unclear.

‘Flames of war’

Fresh diplomatic efforts are under way to avert any resumption of fighting.

Qatari mediators landed in Tehran on Oct 30, and US Vice-President JD Vance sent a letter to Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei.

“I read the letter,” said Rezaei, in a video broadcast on Iranian television.

“I haven’t yet responded. Their tone has completely changed,” he added, describing that as “a good sign” without going into more detail.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there were currently no plans for meetings with US officials.

“Iran’s conditions are clear and consultations regarding them are ongoing among mediators,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera, according to the state news agency IRNA.

Rezaei insisted Iran would continue to blockade the Strait of Hormuz until its conditions, including releasing frozen assets, were met.

Qatar and Pakistan have been mediating between the warring parties, but the talks have yet to produce a lasting agreement.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said any resumption of hostilities would only expand the scope of the war.

“The flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” he said on social media.

Araghchi warned on X that there would no longer be any “red lines”. AFP