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Trump says US regulator plans to mandate use of ‘super intelligence’ term

One of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s statutes gives it the authority to define terms.

Donald Trump said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is planning to make it mandatory to use the term “super intelligence” as the US president renews his efforts to rebrand artificial intelligence technology.

“Our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory,” Trump said in a social media post that criticised a Fox News host for using the AI term. “Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!”

The SEC could take different approaches in trying to get publicly traded companies to comply with the US president’s preferred terminology.

One of the agency’s statutes gives it the authority to define terms, and tell companies it would be misleading to use a similar term that might cause investors confusion. It could also issue staff guidance to companies and have staff scrutinise corporate filings for the terms, and force those that do not comply to respond to staff inquiries about why not.

But to create a binding legal requirement, the SEC would likely have to go through a federal rulemaking process, which would require it to conduct cost-benefit analysis for companies having to switch to using “super intelligence”.

The agency, however, could also risk litigation over the matter on the grounds that it would be violating the First Amendment by compelling certain speech.

The White House and the SEC did not immediately provide details about what changes the agency plans to make.

Earlier in 2026 , Trump signed an executive order requiring the executive branch to use “super intelligence” and “SI” in all official communications “to the maximum extent permitted by law”, as part of his attempt to rehabilitate the technology’s unfavourable public perception – one that voters made clear in the midterm elections.

It is unclear how far tech industry leaders will go in embracing the change.

At one recent White House event, SpaceXAI chief executive officer Elon Musk adopted the new moniker when talking about the technology, correcting himself to say “SI” instead of AI. BLOOMBERG