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Trump says US close to trade deal with Canada, Carney says work remains

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The imposition of ​tariffs on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US border states like Michigan and Maine ahead of Nov 3’s US midterm elections.

The imposition of ​tariffs on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US border states like Michigan and Maine ahead of Nov 3’s US midterm elections.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Trump said the US was “close” to a trade deal with Canada, and called it a “great deal” soon. The comments came after months of tariffs between the two countries.
  • Carney said work was still needed and the US had dropped some demands. He said Washington no longer wanted final say over Canada’s other trade deals.
  • The dispute has become a political issue in US border states like Michigan and Maine before the midterm elections. Carney said, “We’ve made progress, but we haven’t finished.”

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Nov 3 the United States was close to making a trade deal with Canada, but Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said work remained to be done and that Washington had dropped some demands.

“Canada is very good, we’re going to make a deal with Canada very soon. We’re going to make a great deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Canada and the United States have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on each other in recent months.

The imposition of ​tariffs on Canada has emerged as an issue in some northern US border states like Michigan and Maine ahead of Nov 3’s US midterm elections.

Trump and Carney said on Nov 1 they had spoken about a trade deal.

Carney said the US had withdrawn some earlier demands, including one that would have given Washington final say over any trade deals that Canada might seek to sign with other nations.

“We’ve made progress, but we haven’t finished. You know, if I were to paraphrase it, it’s they’re asking less and they’re offering more, but we’re not quite there,” he told a televised news conference at the end of a summit in Antigua. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump lifts some Canada tariffs ahead of US midterm polls, after senator’s plea
Canada PM Carney says trade talks can resume if US stops ‘throwing shade’
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.