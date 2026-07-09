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Trump says troop levels in Europe will depend on Greenland, Iran

US President Donald Trump has long coveted Greenland, casting it as critical to US national security, a stance that has angered allies.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE – US President Donald Trump said a decision on US troop levels in Europe would hinge on how allies addressed his concerns over Greenland and the Iran war, comments likely to intensify NATO members’ worries about over his commitment to collective security.

“I haven’t made that final determination,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

“A lot’s going to depend on Greenland,” Trump added, floating the prospect that he would get “a very good deal” on the island. “A lot’s dependent on Iran.”

The president’s comments follow a contentious NATO summit in which he assailed fellow partners over defence spending, their reluctance to help the US in its war on Iran, and the status of Greenland, a territory of NATO member Denmark.

Trump has long coveted Greenland, casting it as critical to US national security, a stance that has angered allies.

His obsession with the island peaked earlier in 2026 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, when he had European allies worried Trump might try to take Greenland by force.

Trump revisited the issue on July 8, saying he was “very unhappy” with the alliance over the matter.

Allies put on a full-court press in Ankara, seeking to convince the US that they are reliable partners and announcing billions in defence deals.

Ahead of the gathering, foreign capitals worried Trump would scale back US security commitments to the bloc at a time when allies face multiple challenges, including the fallout from the Iran war’s energy shock and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is now well into its fifth year.

Fuelling that anxiety is the Pentagon’s six-month review of its force posture in Europe.

US military officials also cancelled future deployments of armoured brigade combat teams and cut back the assets they would deploy to Europe in the event of a crisis.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the six-month review in a confrontational speech in June at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.

The US maintains roughly 80,000 troops in Europe, a presence that expanded after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and includes forces in Germany, Poland, Italy, Romania and the Baltic region.

European allies have accelerated defence spending and increased purchases of weapons and equipment.

“The thing is essentially there’s not that much fighting to be done, but some will depend on Iran,” Trump said on July 8.

“When they had a chance, an opportunity to help, they chose not to, so but we’re sort of forgetting about that. And now they want to help.” BLOOMBERG