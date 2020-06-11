Trump says to restart rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump said Wednesday (June 10) that he will be launching rallies soon in four states, signalling a rapid restart to his election campaign, which went on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said he'll start in Oklahoma on Friday next week, before heading to Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

Raucous rallies have been a hallmark of Trump's presidency and a key to energizing his base, which he hopes will turn out in big numbers on November 3. He is currently lagging in the polls against Democrat Joe Biden.

