Trump says press secretary Karoline Leavitt to leave job at month’s end

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt (right) will leave her role to spend more time with her family, the US president says.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Aug 12 that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt would depart her role at the end of the month to spend more time with her family.

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honour and adventure of a lifetime,” Leavitt said in a post on social media site X.

“Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Leavitt joined Trump’s 2024 campaign and served as transition spokeswoman before Trump selected her to be White House press secretary, becoming the youngest person to be appointed to the role. REUTERS